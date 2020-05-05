CBSE 10th class board exam suspended for 2020: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

The Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday said that the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 board exam, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will not be conducted now.

"No examination to be held for class X students nationwide, except for students from North-East Delhi," HRD minister said in a tweet.

He said that an adequate time of 10 days will be given to students, who will be appearing for the exams.

Pokhriyal also clarified that those students of North East Delhi who had already appeared for the exam, need not to appear for the same. The students in Northeast Delhi were unable to appear for their exams due to the anti-CAA protest much before the coronavirus lockdown.

"These exams will be conducted again for those few students who could not appear in these exams on the scheduled date due to the impact of law and order issues on them," the Ministry of HRD said in a statement.

Last week, CBSE had hinted that it was not possible to conduct Class 10 board examinations amid the nationwide lockdown. CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi had said that the remaining exams were of 'small subjects', which could be evaluated on the basis of the candidate's performance in the internal assessment and other such parameters.

Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia had asked the central government to promote Classes 10 and 12 students on the basis of their performance in internal assessments. This would be of great help for the CBSE, which was not able to conduct exams due to the pandemic, he had said.

