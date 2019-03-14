CBSE CTET 2019: Registration closes today; know how to apply on official website

CBSE announces the closing of registration for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam 2019 today. After extending the registration process through online application window for two days, CBSE will close it today. However, the last date for submission of fee through E-Challan or Debit/Credit Card is March 15, 2019 by 3.30 pm. The candidates can apply online thorugh the official website, www.ctet.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 7, 2019 and the admit cards are expected to release in June.

CBSE conducts CTET two times a year to bring national standards and benchmark of teacher quality in the recruitment process. The last CTET was held in December 2018 in which more than 18 lakh candidates had appeared.

A total of 1,78,273 candidates qualified in the primary classes category which is only 17 percent of the total number of candidates who appeared in this category. In the primary category, 10,73,545 candidates had appeared, NDTV reported.

CBSE has also revised the eligibility criteria for CTET 2019. The revised norms also allow the candidates to appear for the exam who adhere to eligibility criteria set by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) before the prinicipal notification was released (dated 23 August, 2010). The candidates can verify their application by March 19, 2019.

"The application from all such candidates who have passed their graduation with B.Ed. prior to NCTE Principal notification dated 23/08/2010 regarding the determination of minimum qualification of teachers to be appointed in school shall also be entertained by CBSE subject to final decision of Hon'ble Court(s)", said the Board, in a statement.

Revised eligibility criteria for CTET:

For classes I to V: Primary Stage

Must be senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed/appearing in final year of 2-year diploma in Elementary Education or Diploma in Education (Special Education). The Candidates appearing in final year of 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) are also eligible.

For classes VI to VIII: Elementary Level

Must be a graduate or appearing in the final year exam of 2-year diploma in Elementary Education. Graduates with at least 45-50% marks or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) or Bachelor in Education (Special Education) or 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) or B.A./BSc.Ed. or BA.Ed./Bsc.Ed. are also eligible to apply.

Here is how to apply for CTET 2019:

1. Visit the official website- www.ctet.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click 'Apply Online'.

3. Fill the application form and note the registration number.

4. Upload photos.

5. Pay the fees.

Application fee:

For appearing in one paper: Rs 700

For appearing in both papers: Rs 1200

