CBSE CTET admit card 2019 released on ctet.nic.in: Here's how you can download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) , which conducts the CTET examination, has released the exam hall ticket or CTET Admit Card 2019.

The candidates appearing for the CTET 2019 can now download their admit card from the official website- ctet.nic.in.

According to the CBSE's official notification, the exam will be conducted on Sunday i.e. December 8, 2019.

CTET exam pattern and timings

The CTET Examination comprises of two papers - Paper-I is for primary stage (for classes 1-5) the timings allotted for which will be 9:30 a.m. to noon and Paper-II is for elementary stage (for classes 6-8) which will start from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Steps to download CTET Admit Card 2019

Step 1- Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in

Step 2- Click on the given CTET admit card link

Step 3- Enter the required details on the new tab and click submit

Step 4- Your CTET Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5- Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

The CTET certificate is valid for 7 years.

About CTET

The CTET examination gives one a certificate required for minimum eligibility to get into the teaching profession. Once the candidate gets the certificate, he/ she can apply for the post of teacher in different schools like KVS, NVS Army teacher, etc

