CBSE extends date to submit internal assessment marks; Class 10 result expected in July

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the date for schools to submit the internal assessment scores by the third week of June 2021.

The central board has extended the deadline for schools to tabulate Class 10 marks and submit them to the board till June 30, 2021. As a result, CBSE Class 10 exam results are likely to be declared in July, CBSE Controller of Examinations Dr. Sanyam Bharadwaj said.

CBSE had canceled the board exams for Class 10 students and postponed Class 12 exams indefinitely after a high-level meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14.

Class 10 students will be marked on the basis of an objective criterion-a set of rules to create an assessment scheme for teachers. Candidates who are not satisfied with their scores on this basis can sit in an exam whenever the conditions are conducive.

As per an official statement after the meeting, "The Prime Minister reiterated that the wellbeing of the students has to be the top priority for the government. He also stated that the Centre would keep in mind the best interests of the students and ensure that their health is taken care of at the same time their academic interests are not harmed."

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

