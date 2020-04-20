CBSE to announce dates for Class 10, 12 Boards after May 3

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that Board exams for Class 10 and 12 would not be cancelled. The examination dates for pending papers would be announced after May 3, depending on the situation.

CBSE had postponed Board exams even before PM Modi announced the lockdown on March 24.

CBSE will conduct Class 10 exams only for North-East Delhi schools for Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B, English Communication, English language and Literature, Science, and Social Science. Meanwhile, only tests for main subjects including Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Elective), Hindi (Core), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science, Information Practice, Information Technology, and Biotechnology will be conducted for the class 12 boards.

Class 12 students from North-East Delhi will have to give exams for English, Mathematics, Economics, Biology, Political Science, History, Physics, Accountancy, and Chemistry.

The new dates would be notified 10 days before the exam.

CBSE had directed affiliated schools to promote kids till class 8 without any evaluation. For classes 9 and 11, the board has ordered the schools to assess them based on their performances in internal evaluations. If a student fails to pass, then the schools can use the lockdown period to provide online remedial classes. It is also discussing a 'rationalised syllabus' as the coronavirus pandemic has already pushed back opening dates of schools.