CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 declared: How to check Chhattisgarh board result at cgbse.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board has released the CGBSE 10th and 12th results today, June 23. CGBSE Secretary VK Goel said, "The result will be announced today at 11 am. State Education Minister Prem Sai Singh will release the result through video conference maintaining the COVID-19 norms." Approx 3.24 lakh students appeared for the CGBSE Class 10 exams 2020 whereas 2.5 lakh students appeared for CGBSE Class 12 exams.

Where to check CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020

The candidates can now check their results on the official Chhattisgarh board website- cgbse.nic.in. Apart from this, the candidates can also access their results on results.gov.in/cgresults, results.cg.nic.in. The evaluation of answer sheets was completed by May 25.

Here's how to check CGBSE 10th result:

Step 1: Visit the official CGBSE website- cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Class 10 result' link

Step 3: Key in the required credentials to log in

Step 4: the CGBSE Class 10 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use

The board exam was supposed to end on March 26; however, due to the increase in coronavirus cases across the country, the state board was forced to cancel all the remaining exams. The students can download provisional marksheets for now but they will be provided with marksheet at a later date.

Also read: Donald Trump suspends H1B, H4 visas for rest of 2020