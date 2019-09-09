Chandrayaan 2: Nagpur Police promises not to challan Lander Vikram for breaking signal!

In a tweet that is equal measure funny and heartwarming, Nagpur Police has pled lander Vikram to respond. The city police urged it to respond and said it won't issue a challan for breaking the signal. "Dear Vikram, Please respond. We are not going to challan you for breaking the signals!" said Nagpur City Police in a tweet that has been shared around 5k times and has seen around 16k likes.

Twitterati jumped in on the fun and urged Vikram to listen to Nagpur Police and respond.

Dear Vikram, Please respond ðð». We are not going to challan you for breaking the signals!#VikramLanderFound#ISROSpotsVikram@isro#NagpurPolice - Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) September 9, 2019

On the early hours of Saturday when Vikram was supposed to reach its destination on the Moon, it lost contact with the orbiter. Just 2.1 km before reaching the landing spot, lander Vikram's connection to the orbiter snapped. While India's dreams of soft-landing on the moon remained unfulfilled, ISRO garnered unanimous praise from across the globe for its historic attempt.

PM Modi who was at the control room at ISRO said, "Dear scientists, You ventured where no one previously went. India is proud of each and every one of you. As important as the final result is the journey and the effort. Our effort and journey to the moon was worth it. There will be a new dawn and a brighter tomorrow soon!"

Following the unsuccessful attempt, leaders from across the world congratulated India for its historic feat. NASA, too, said in a tweet, "Space is hard. We commend ISRO's attempt to land their Chandrayaan 2 mission on the Moon's South Pole. You have inspired us with your journey and look forward to future opportunities to explore our solar system together."

ISRO has since then located the unresponsive lander Vikram on the lunar surface and said that it will continue trying to establish contact with it over the course of 14 days.

