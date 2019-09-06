Chandrayaan 2: PM Modi urges Indians to watch landing, says 'extremely excited'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be watching the final touchdown of Chandrayaan 2's lunar landing at 1:55 am on Saturday from the ISRO control room. He will be accompanied by 60 school children who were chosen by ISRO through an online quiz. On Friday afternoon, PM Modi said that he was extremely excited to witness the extraordinary moment in India's history and urged Indians to watch the historic feat. He also said that the large participation in the quiz organised by ISRO showcases the interest of the youth in science and space.

"The moment 130 crore Indians were enthusiastically waiting for is here! In a few hours from now, the final descent of Chandrayaan - 2 will take place on the Lunar South Pole. India, and the rest of the world will yet again see the exemplary prowess of our space scientists," said PM Modi.

PM Modi said, "I am extremely excited to be at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru to witness the extraordinary moment in the history of India's space programme. Youngsters from different states will also be present to watch those special moments! There would also be youngsters from Bhutan."

He said that he will watch the special moments with the "bright minds who won the ISRO Space Quiz on MyGov." "The large scale participation in this Quiz showcases the interest of the youth in science and space. This is a great sign!" he added.

The Prime Minister added that he has been regularly and enthusiastically tracking the updates of the Chandrayaan 2 mission since its launch on July 22. He said that the mission manifests the best of Indian talent and spirit of tenacity.

PM Modi eventually urged his followers to watch the landing of Chandrayaan 2 and asked his followers to share photos on social media. "I urge you all to watch the special moments of Chandrayaan - 2 descending on to the Lunar South Pole! Do share your photos on social media. I will re-tweet some of them too," he said.

Once the lander Vikram touches the lunar surface, the rover Pragyaan will emerge and conduct a number of experiments over the course of 14 days.

