TS EdCET Results 2019 released; check them on edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EdCET Results 2019: The Osmania University released the results for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Examinees can check their results on the official TD EdCET website, edcet.tsche.ac.in. The TS EdCET 2019, or the Telangana Bed 2019 can is also available on tsche.ac.in and tedcet.tsche.ac.in.

The Hyderabad-based Osmania University conducted the TS EdCET on May 31, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The exam was conducted in two shifts across 18 test centres across the country in online mode.

The morning shift of the TS EdCET was conducted from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, whereas the evening shift began at 3:30 pm and ended at 5:30 pm. The test was conducted for mathematics, physical science, biological science, social studies and English.

How to check TS EdCET Results 2019:

1. Go to the edcet.tsche.ac.in, tsche.ac.in or tedcet.tsche.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the 'TS ED.CET result 2019' link

3. Enter your hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth in the allotted spaces

4. Submit the details to get your TS EdCET result

5. Download your result and take a print out of it for future reference

The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test-2019 (TS EdCET-2019) is a common entrance examination for admission into BEd (Two years) Regular Course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2019-2020. Students from all over the country took the online exam last month.