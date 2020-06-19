Chennai lockdown starts today: Check what is allowed, not allowed

With the rapid rise in coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, the state government, on Friday, implemented a 12-day strict lockdown in four districts to curb the spread of the deadly virus.The four districts where lockdown will be imposed are Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu. The lockdown will end on June 30.

Shops will be allowed to function but only during specified timings. Ration shops will remain open from 8 am to 2 pm, while vegetable and grocery shops will remain open from 6 am to 2 pm. Petrol pumps will open from 6 am to 2 pm. However, all the shops will remain closed in the containment zones. Only essential services will be allowed in these areas.

Hotels and restaurants will operate but for takeaway services only. Online delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato can deliver food from 6 am to 8 pm. The state and central government offices will work with 33 per cent workforce in the offices. Hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies will remain functional. Cab services and autos will be banned except for emergency services.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Chennai police intensified security arrangements to implement the lockdown. According to Chennai Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan, main roads in the city such as Anna Salai and others will be closed for traffic for the next 12 days. Vehicle checkpoints have been established at 280 places across Chennai besides other check posts in border areas. Police is also using drones to monitor the lockdown in the four districts.

"We have started enforcing lockdown measures, In many areas of the city, we are monitoring the situation through drones, and also making announcements through drone speakers," Vishwanathan said.

The city police has assured that no leniency will be shown to violators until the 12-day lockdown gets over. Cases will be booked straight away, vehicles will be seized, according to the police statement.

Tamil Nadu is the second-most worst affected state in India, after Maharashtra. The state till Friday reported a total number of 52,334 cases, including 28,641 cured, and 625 deaths.

