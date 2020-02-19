Childhood love to marriage: Ex-Vistara top official's post will touch your heart

Former Chief Commercial Officer (COO) of Vistara, Sanjiv Kapoor shared a heartwarming post on Twitter on Tuesday that has since gone viral. Kapoor took to the micro-blogging site to share two pictures with his wife - one after their Class 12 boards and one now - on their wedding anniversary.

"And yet another wedding anniversary! Won't mention how many years. The "Then" photo taken just after our Class 12 boards (ISC), and the "Now" photo taken today," he captioned the post. The couple can be seen in identical poses in both the pictures.

... And yet another wedding anniversary! Won't mention how many years ð¤«. The "Then" photo taken just after our Class 12 boards (ISC), and the "Now" photo taken today ð pic.twitter.com/EQxFdUT3eR - Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) February 18, 2020

As wishes poured in from Twitter users, Kapoor said that the Indian aviation industry has aged him faster than he would have liked. "Thank you all for your warm wishes. Indeed 6 years in the Indian aviation industry aged me faster than I would have liked while having a good (looking) husband kept my wife young. Cheers! PS: Mentioned ISC as anticipated that as a follow-up question," he quipped.

Twitter users poured Kapoor with warm wishes and complimented the couple on their story. "Aray itni purani love story is rare to find these days sir, congrats," said a user, while another said, "Such people are so lucky, who meet their love during their studies. Happy marriage anniversary. May you both be together in love always."

Sanjiv Kapoor left Vistara on December 31 last year after serving the airline for four years. Before joining Vistara, Kapoor had worked with SpiceJet.

Also read: Ratan Tata shares powerful video on sanitation workers that'll make you think

Also read: Domestic air passenger traffic increased by 2.2% in January, says DGCA