China made 'doormats' with Sri Lankan flag being sold on Amazon; kicks up political storm

The issue of Chinese manufacturers selling "doormats" with Sri lankan flags on e-commerce platform Amazon has kicked up a major political storm in the neighbouring country. The Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry has raised the matter with the Chinese Embassy in Colombo and Sri Lanka Embassy in Washington DC to its protest.

"There have been recent reports on social media platforms of a "Sri Lanka Flag Non-Slip Doormat", which is being advertised for online purchase on the Amazon website. Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof Jayanath Colombage has informed the Sri Lanka Embassy in Beijing to contact the manufacturer concerned in China and also has brought to the attention of the Chinese Embassy in Colombo, the advertising of Sri Lanka's national flag as a doormat," the Lankan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said the Sri Lanka Embassy in Washington DC has also been instructed to follow up on the matter with the advertising platform Amazon.

This is not the first time the US e-commerce giant has faced backlash over selling controversial items on its platform. Last year in November, the platform received a lot of criticism for selling briefs and shorts with Lord Ganesha's image on them. Additionally, doormats with the image of 'Om' were also being sold on foreign websites of Amazon. Before that, the US-based e-tailer had also faced similar backlash for showing a golden temple, India's flag, and Lord Ganesha's photos on doormats and toilet seats.

