Business Today

AgustaWestland case: Ratul Puri approaches Delhi HC to challenge dismissal of anticipatory bail

Businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, on August 13 approached the Delhi High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a money laundering case related to the VVIP chopper scam.

twitter-logo PTI        Last Updated: August 13, 2019  | 19:06 IST
AgustaWestland case: Ratul Puri approaches Delhi HC to challenge dismissal of anticipatory bail
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar agreed to list the matter for hearing post lunch.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal mentioned before the bench the matter in which he has challenged the August 6 order of the trial court dismissing Puri's anticipatory bail plea.

The trial court had on August 9 issued non-bailable warrant against Puri on the plea by the Enforcement Directorate.

Tags: Businessman Ratul Puri | nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath | Delhi High Court | seeking anticipatory bail | money laundering case | Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar | Advocate Vijay Aggarwal | non-bailable warrant | Enforcement D
