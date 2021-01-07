CLAT 2021: UG, LLM entrance exam on June 13, registration closes on March 31

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), which is scheduled to happen on May 9, will now take place on June 13, Sunday. The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) has decided to change the schedule because the CLAT exam was clashing with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams.

CBSE board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be held from May 4 to June 10. The results of the board exams will be announced by July 15.

The decision to reschedule CLAT 2021 examination was taken at the Consortium's Executive Committee meeting, which was held on January 6, 2021.

In a notification, the executive committee stated: "The date for CLAT 2021 has been rescheduled to Sunday, the 13th June 2021 from 2 PM to 4 PM. The UG and LLM exams shall be conducted on this date".

The registrations for the examination were opened on January 1, 2021, and will close on March 31, 2021.

CLAT 2021 UG eligibility:

1. There is no upper age limit for UG Programme in CLAT 2021.

2. The candidates must have secured in class 12 -- 45 per cent marks or its equivalent grade in case of candidates belonging to General / OBC / PWD / NRI / PIO / OCI categories. And, 40 per cent marks or equivalent in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST categories.

CLAT 2021 PG eligibility:

1. An LL.B Degree or an equivalent examination with a minimum of 50 per cent of marks or its equivalent grade in case of candidates belonging to General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI categories.

2. And for candidates belonging to SC/ST categories, they must also have an LL.B Degree or an equivalent examination with a minimum of 45 per cent of marks or its equivalent grade.

