Coach of Dehradun-Delhi Shatabdi Express burst into flames; all 35 passengers safe

One of the coaches of the Dehradun-Delhi Shatabdi Express burst into flames on Saturday morning. The coach had to be detached from the rest of the rain during the journey for the safety of the passengers. The incident took place when the train was travelling between Raiwala and Kansrao stations.

The eight coach Dehradun-Delhi Shatabdi Express caught fire around 12:20 pm on Saturday. All 35 passengers travelling in C-5 were evacuated to other coaches, while the ablaze coach was detached from Dehradun-Delhi Shatabdi Express, according to India Today.

The coach caught fire due to a short circuit, according to Railway officials.

"The affected coach has been detached... guard has informed all passengers are safe and fire brigade has been informed. Total 35 passengers in the coach were shifted and adjusted in other coaches. Train has departed for its destination," the Railways said.

The other coaches were kept at a safe distance from the affected coach. No casualties or injuries pertaining to this incident have been reported thus far. The train guard had informed that all the passengers were safe and had called the fire brigade to deal with the burning coach.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said, "A fire broke out in one of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express today due to a short circuit. The incident happened near Kansro. All passengers were safely evacuated, no injuries have been reported."

He added, "The fire which broke out in the C4 compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express train today has been brought under control. All passengers are safe."

