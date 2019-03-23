Congress demands 'unconditional apology' from Tripura CM over 'unparliamentary' words

The Congress' Tripura unit hasdemanded an "unconditional" public apology from Chief Minister BiplabKumar Deb for calling the party "sly fox, thief and satan", and saidthe use of "unparliamentary" words was unbecoming of a leader of hisstature.

Addressing a gathering a few days ago, the chief minister had calledCongress leaders "traitors" and a "band of Satan", andclaimed they have come to eat the fruits of success in a Communist-free state.

"Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb used objectionable words such as'broker', 'sly fox' and 'thief' while speaking against the Congress and returnof former BJP Tripura vice-president Subal Bhowmik to the party," astatement quoted Congress vice-president Tapas Dey as saying.

The use of "indecent" words by the chief minister was"unbecoming of a leader of his stature", Dey said.

The Congress has asked Deb tBJPo prove his allegations or offer an"unconditional" public apology to the party and Subal Bhowmik.

Subal Bhowmik had joined the Congress on March 19, saying that he felt like hewas a burden on the saffron party.

Bhowmik had joined the BJP in 2014 and was named the vice-president of theparty's state committee.

Earlier in 2008, Bhowmik had won from the Sonamura assembly constituency on aCongress ticket.

"The Constitution grants the right to free practice of politicalactivities to everyone. However, as seen in several instances, the BJP isintolerant to the individual rights and freedom of people, and bursts out infrustration whenever anyone leaves their party," the statement read.

It also accused Deb and former chief minister Manik Sarkar of being involved inan "unholy nexus".

"We are rather pained to find out that the incumbent chief minister andthe former chief minister share an uncanny love and affection, which is oftenfound to soften their criticism of each other. We find this 'unholy nexus' adangerous trend for democracy," it said.

