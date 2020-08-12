Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passes away after cardiac arrest

Congress leader and spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passed away on Wednesday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief," Congress said in a tweet.

Tyagi, who was a popular face in prime time TV debates, suffered a heart attack soon after a TV debate and fell unconscious at his residence in Vaishali area of Ghaziabad. He was rushed to the Yashoda Hospital, where doctors failed to revive him.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences after this tragic incident. "Congress lost one of its lions today. Rajiv Tyagi's love for Congress and his motivation to struggle will always be remembered. My heartfelt tribute to him and condolences to his family," he tweeted.

"The untimely death of Shri Rajiv Tyagi, spokesperson of Indian National Congress is a personal sorrow for me. This is an irreparable damage for all of us. Rajiv ji was a dedicated warrior. My heartfelt condolences to the family on behalf of all UP Congress. May God give his family the strength endure this tragedy," tweeted Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

"Saddened & shocked to hear about the sudden demise of our colleague & @INCIndia national spokesperson Shri Rajiv Tyagi. My condolences to his family and friends in this time of grief. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted Congress MP KC Venugopal.