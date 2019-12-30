Congress worker who helped Priyanka Gandhi slapped with challan of Rs 6,100 for violating traffic rules

The Lucknow Traffic Police has issued a challan on a Congress worker, who gave a ride to party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on a scooty on Sunday. The scooty owner was slapped with an overall fine Rs 6,100 fine for breaking traffic rules.

The break-up of the challan is as follows: Rs 2,500 for no driving licence, Rs 500 for no helmets, Rs 300 for not following traffic rules, Rs 300 for faulty number plate, and Rs 2,500 for rash driving.

The Congress member has been identified as former MLA from Jahazpur, Rajasthan Dheeraj Gurjar.

A UP traffic police personnel on Saturday stopped Priyanka Gandhi's vehicle as she was heading towards former IPS officer SR Darapuri's residence to meet his family members. Darapuri has been jailed for participating in anti Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest.

Thereafter, she hopped on to Dheeraj Gurjar's scooty to meet Darapuri.

After the challan, Priyanka Gandhi told the reporters, "As we were on our way, suddenly a police vehicle came in front of us and the policemen said you cannot go. I asked them why and was told that we will not be allowed to move ahead."

"I got off the vehicle and started walking. I was surrounded. A woman cop pushed me and I fell down. I was forcibly stopped. But I was determined. I am standing with every citizen who has faced police oppression. This is my 'satyagraha'," Priyanka Gandhi claimed.

Also read: Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi's residence after removal of SPG cover, matter taken up with CRPF

Also read: 'Priyanka Chopra zindabad!' Congress leader mixes up Priyanka Gandhi's name