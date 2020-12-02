'Contribute generously': All India Kisan Sabha appeals Indians to donate for farmers' cause

In light of the agitations led by more than 30 farmers' unions against the farm laws brought by the Centre earlier this year, the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has appealed fellow Indians to generously donate for their cause.

AIKS on November 30 posted its account details on Twitter, while urging the people of India to contribute to the Kisan Struggle Fund and help the unions assert the rights of the peasantry. "AIKS appeals to all of you to contribute generously to the Kisan Struggle Fund," read the tweet.





Name: All India Kisan Sabha

Ac: 20032032844

Allahabad Bank

Ad: Allahabad Bank Building, 17 Parliament St, New Delhi

IFSC: ALLA0210163

Branch Code: 210163

MICR Code: 110010026 pic.twitter.com/ls1NO1eOHh â AIKS (@KisanSabha) December 1, 2020

The protestors have taken to the Singhu Delhi-Haryana border

to voice their concerns regarding the three new farm laws. Many who are currently protesting have endured water cannons and teargas shells, and have maneuvered through barricades and barbed wires in order to reach the protest sites. The protestors are demanding the Centre to either initiate a repeal of the new farm laws, or introduce a new law to ensure the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the farmers' unions had met Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Tuesday, but in vain. The meeting concluded without any resolution, with the next session scheduled on December 3. The farmers' unions also rejected the government's offer to set up a small 'expert committee' to evaluate the new laws. "They wanted to set up a committee, but similar panels have not led to any outcome in the past," said Darshan Pal, President of the Kisan Krantikari Union.

