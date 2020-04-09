Coroanvirus: Andhra Pradesh takes over 58 hospitals, will get 19,000 beds for emergencies

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to take over 58 private hospitals across the 13 districts in the state. This will provide the government with around 19,000 beds in case of emergency.

These hospitals will provide the government with 17,111 non-ICU beds, 1,286 ICU beds and 717 isolation beds.

The state nodal officer Girija Shankar said, "We have taken over a total of 58 private hospitals with a capacity of over 19,000 beds. This will further boost our medical infrastructure and help the state brace for any eventuality."

Four hospitals from Srikakulam, Guntur, Prakasam, and Anantapur; five each from Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Krishna, Chittoor and Nellore; three hospitals from West Godavari and Kadapa each; and six hospitals from Kurnool have been picked.

The decision has come after the number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 329 along with 4 deaths.

The government has also set aside a 530-beds facility especially for COVID-19 patients.

Along with this Andhra Pradesh has also started manufacturing coronavirus testing kits at the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ).

"An order for three lakh rapid testing kits has already been placed by the government," he added.

The AMTZ is also planning to expand its manufacturing capacity from 2,000 testing kits per day to 25,000 testing kits per day.

