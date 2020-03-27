Coronavirus: ICAI postpones CA examinations to June

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that they have postponed the chartered accountant examinations to June. Previously the CA exams were supposed to be held in May but now have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is hereby notified for general information that in view of the ongoing spurt of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of the wellbeing of students, the Chartered Accountant Examinations initially scheduled from 2nd May 2020 to 18th May 2020 stand rescheduled and the said examinations shall now be held from 19th June 2020 to 4th July 2020," says the official notification issued by the ICAI.

Under the new schedule, the foundation course examinations will be be held on 27th, 29th June and 1st and 3rd July. The Intermediate Course (IPC) Examinations under the new schedule will be held of 20th, 22nd, 24th and 26th June for Group 1, while for Group 2 the IPC examinations will be held on 28th, 30th June and 2nd, 4th July.

The final course examinations schedule has also been changed. As per the new scheme the final course examinations will now be held on 19th, 21th, 23rd and 25th June for Group 1, 27th, 29th June and 1st, 3rd July for Group 2.

The International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation, Part 1 Examinations will now be held on 20th and 22nd June for Group A and 24th and 26th June for Group B. The International Taxation Assessment Test will be held on 27th and 29th June.

"There would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Holiday," said the notice by ICAI.

