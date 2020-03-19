Coronavirus: 6 under home-quarantine found travelling; deboarded from Vadodara train

Six people, who had been asked by authorities to home quarantine themselves, were found traveling in Gujarat-bound Saurashtra Express today. These people had been stamped on their palms to mark them for home quarantine as they had recently returned from Singapore.

They were deboarded at the Borivali station in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The six passengers had boarded the 8:20 am train from Mumbai Central, their destination was Vadodara. Western Railways has released the seat numbers of the six people, the numbers were -- B-1/43,44 & 45 & in B-2/9, 11& 13. The Deputy Ticket Inspector had informed the station authorities about the six passengers.

The incident occurred a day after four Germany- returned passengers with 'home quarantine' stamp on their hands were forced to de-board from Garib Rath Express at Palghar station after their co-passengers raised an alarm.

According to the Rajesh Tope, State Minister of Health and Family Welfare Maharashtra, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 49.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 166 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in India up till 9:00 am on Thursday. Globally, the number has climbed up to 2,19,032 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 8,953 deaths.

