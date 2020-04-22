Coronavirus: Andra Pradesh to give Rs 2,000 each to 6,000 fishermen stuck in Gujarat

Andra Pradesh has announced that it will be providing one-time financial aid of Rs 2,000 each to over 6,000 fishermen from the state stuck in Gujarat since the lockdown was initiated.

On Monday, Andra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy had called Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani to discuss the situation. Reddy asked his counterpart from Gujarat to ensure that all necessary measures are taken at the earliest for the safety of the fishermen. To help the stranded fishermen, Reddy announced that one-time financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each would be given.

Reddy said the Andhra Pradesh government would support the Gujarat administration in every way possible to improve facilities being provided to the fishermen.

CM Reddy also held a high-level review meeting on Monday with top government officials to take stock of the current coronavirus situation in the state. The CM assessed the preparedness of the state at large and planned to initiate improvisational measures as and when the situation demanded.

Andra Pradesh conducted 5,757 coronavirus tests on Monday. Its rate of testing is the highest amongst all the states in terms of tests conducted per million population.

Andra Pradesh has reported 757 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 22), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 22. As many as 96 patients have been cured or discharged.

