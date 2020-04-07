Coronavirus: Asymptomatic student tests positive 20 days after return to Kerala

A 19-year-old student from Delhi, who returned to her home in Kerala's Pathanamthitta in March, has been confirmed positive for coronavirus.

The student had completed 14-day home quarantine and had displayed no symptoms during the period. She had returned to Kerala via train on March 17. She had remained asymptomatic all these days, the officials said. However, she was tested positive after Delhi was identified as a hotpot of the coronavirus outbreak.

"As of now, no signs of community spread are seen in Pathanamthitta. However, we need to trace the contacts of this patient to see if there is any other case in other parts of the district. This is a peculiar case and needs to be studied," the Pathanamthitta District Medical Officer said.

Pathanamthitta District Collector PB Nooh said the fact that a person has been tested positive after staying in quarantine for 14 days shows that the public needs to exercise even more caution.

The student had travelled in a Delhi metro coach on March 15 to reach Nizamuddin railway station. From Nizamuddin, the student boarded the Mangala Lakshadweep Express and reached Ernakulam Junction on March 17.

The student then took an auto-rickshaw to the Ernakulam town railway station and travelled in the Sabari Express to Chengannur railway station. From Chengannur, the student travelled in a KSRTC bus to thier home town in Pandalam.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kerala stands at 327 as of 9:00 am on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Fifty-eight people have been cured/discharged. Two deaths have been confirmed in the state so far.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country was at 3,981 as of 9:00 am on Tuesday. Three hundred and twenty-five people have been cured/discharged, so far 114 people have died due to the coronavirus.

