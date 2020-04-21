Coronavirus crisis: Assam reopens govt offices with 33% staff

All government offices in Assam have resumed operations but are working with only 33 per cent staff amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a state government order said.

The government directive says all officials from the post of deputy secretary and above must resume work at the Assam secretariat. Directorates, assistant director, assistant commissioner and higher rank officials are also required to attend work.

As only 33 per cent employees of third and fourth grades are allowed to work, higher-level officials have been asked to make roosters for shift supervision. All employees will have to follow precautionary measures, the order says.

All required safety arrangements have been made at the Assam secretariat and other government offices to curb the coronavirus spread. The government will also provide transportation facilities to all working employees.

Sushmita Kakati, Deputy Secretary of General Administration Department and Secretariat Administration Department, said all adequate precautionary measures had been taken. "It is mandatory that every employee washes their hands and we have provided hand sanitisers also," Kakati said.

Assam has reported 35 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 21), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 1. As many as 19 patients have been cured or discharged.

