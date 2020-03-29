Coronavirus crisis: ICC lauds T20 World Cup hero-turned DSP Joginder Sharma for his service

The International Cricket Council has appreciated Joginder Sharma, India's 2007 T20 World Cup hero, for his services during the national health emergency. Sharma was appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Haryana Police after retiring from international cricket. He is currently working towards ensuring the 21-day coronavirus lockdown in the state.

"In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India's Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis," ICC tweeted.





Sharma had bowled the famous last over against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup finals to win India the cup. He took the wicket of Misbah-ul-Haq in the last over, and India won by 5 runs.

Several sporting events like the India Premier League (IPL) have been suspended or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. IPL 2020, the 13th edition of the cricket tournament, has been suspended till at least April 15.

On Mach 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported total 979 coronavirus cases, including 25 deaths.

