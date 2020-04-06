Coronavirus crisis: Centre in war mode on PPEs; 1.4 crore units on way, 4.84 lakh in hand

China has donated 1.70 lakh Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) coveralls to India. The supplies have been received, a government statement said.

The Health ministry said that the Chinese PPEs, along with domestic supplies of 20,000 coveralls (total 1.90 lakh coveralls) will now be distributed to hospitals and will add to the 3,87,473 PPEs already available in the country.

A total of 2.94 lakh PPE coveralls have been arranged and supplied by the Central government, the ministry said.

The ministry also said that in addition to PPEs, 2 lakh domestically produced N95 masks are also being sent to various hospitals, bringing the total number of supplies so far to over 20 lakh N95 masks.

Major portions of the fresh supplies are being sent to states with comparatively higher number of cases such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan. Supplies are also being sent to central institutions like AIIMS, Safdarjung and RML hospitals, RIMS, NEIGRIHMS, BHU and AMU, the ministry said.

The ministry also informed that an order for 80 lakh complete PPE kits (including N95 masks) has been given to a Singapore-based firm. The supplies will commence from April 11 with 2 lakhs, followed by 8 lakhs more in a week. The government is also finalising another supply order with a Chinese firm for 60 lakh complete PPE kits, which will also include N95 masks. Separate orders for N95 masks and protective goggles are also being placed with some foreign companies, the ministry said.

Giving a boost to domestic capabilities, Northern Railways have developed a PPE coverall. DRDO has also developed PPE coveralls and N99 masks. The ministry said efforts are now being made to start mass production of these products. The government said existing N95 mask producers have increased their capacity to about 80,000 masks per day and orders have been placed for 112.76 lakhs standalone N95 masks and 157.32 lakhs PPE coveralls, which include 80 lakh PPE kits with N95 masks.

"The objective is to achieve a supply of about 10 lakh PPE kits per week," the ministry stated.

Also Read: Coronavirus update: 697 fresh COVID-19 cases, 109 deaths reported so far

Also Read: Infosys Q4 revenue to take 130bps hit; FY21 outlook gloomy: Analyst report

Also Read: Coronavirus in US: Tiger at NYC's Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19