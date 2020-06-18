Coronavirus crisis: India records biggest spike of 12,881 new cases, 334 deaths in 24 hours

India has reported the highest single-day spike of 12,881 new COVID-19 cases and 334 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data suggests.

The total number of positive cases now stands at 3,66,946, including 1,60,384 active cases, 1,94,325 recoveries and 12,237 deaths. Eight states in India have crossed the 10,000 case mark, with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi among top three most-affected states.

Maharashtra has reported 51,935 active cases, 59,166 recoveries and 5,651 deaths, taking the total coronavirus tally to 1,16,752. Tamil Nadu has 21,993 active cases and 27,624 recoveries and 576 deaths. The total cases in the state stand at 50,193.

Delhi has reported 27,741 active cases, including 17,457 recoveries and 1,904 deaths, taking its total COVID-19 tally to 47,102. Despite the rise in cases, India's overall recovery rate continues to improve, which is a good sign for the government. The recovery rate improved to 52.8 per cent, while the death rate is now at 3.3 per cent.

Notably, India has overtaken the United Kingdom in terms of coronavirus cases to become the fourth worst-hit country in terms of the total number of cases. The country is now behind Russia, Brazil and the US only. In terms of deaths, India is now the sixth most affected country in the world.

