Coronavirus crisis: India records biggest spike of 2,003 deaths; 10,974 new cases in 24 hours

India has reported a record 2,003 deaths and 10,974 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This by far is the biggest daily hike in terms of deaths due to coronavirus. So far, the daily death tally was being reported between 200 to 350 but today's figures flag India's lack of preparedness on COVID-19. The current tally takes the total number of positive cases in the country to 3,54,065, including 1,55,227 active cases, 1,86,935 recoveries and 11,903 deaths, says the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Despite the rise in cases, India's overall recovery rate continues to improve, which is a good sign for the government. The recovery rate improved to 52.8 per cent from yesterday's level of 52.5 per cent, while death rate is now at 3.3 per cent against yesterday's 2.8 per cent.

India has overtaken the United Kingdom in terms of coronavirus cases to become the fourth worst-hit country in terms of total number of cases. The country is now behind Russia, Brazil and the US only. In terms of deaths, India is now the sixth most affected country in the world. Cases continue to rise in Maharashtra, which is the most affected state in India, with 50,057 active case, 57,851 recoveries and 5,537 deaths and 1,13,445 total cases.

Tamil Nadu follows Maharashtra, with 48,019 cases including 20,709 active ones and 26,782 recoveries. The death tally in the state stands at 528. Delhi's case tally is also rising rapidly, with active cases topping 26,351 and recoveries at 16,500. The state has reported 1,837 deaths and 44,688 total cases thus far.

World over, cases have reached 8,264,399, including 4,46,135 and 4,321,495 recoveries. The US tops the world tally with 2,204,400 cases and 119,132 deaths. Brazil has reported 928,834 cases and 45,456 deaths, while Russia has reported 545,458 deaths and 7,284 deaths.

