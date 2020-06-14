Business Today
Coronavirus crisis: India sees highest single-day spike of 11,929 new COVID-19 cases, 311 deaths in 24 hours

India has overtaken United Kingdom in terms of coronavirus cases to become fourth worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus; country is now behind Russia, Brazil and the US only. India's COVID-19 death toll has also reached 9,195, becoming world's ninth worst hit nation in fatalities

New Delhi     Last Updated: June 14, 2020  | 10:09 IST
Of the total 55,07,182 patients tested so far, 1,43,737 patients were tested in the past 24 hours alone, the India Council of Medical Research says.

India reported 11,929 new COVID-19 cases and 311 deaths in the past 24 hours. This takes the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 3,20,922, including 1,49,348 active ones and 1,62,379 recoveries, the health ministry data says. Of the total 55,07,182 patients tested so far, 1,43,737 patients were tested in the past 24 hours alone, the India Council of Medical Research says.

India has overtaken the United Kingdom in terms of coronavirus cases to become the fourth worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus. The country is now behind Russia, Brazil and the US only. India's COVID-19 death toll has also reached 9,195, and is now the world's ninth worst hit nation in terms of fatalities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed steps to contain the pandemic in areas where large numbers of cases are being detected. At a review meeting with senior ministers and officials, Modi also discussed augmenting of COVID-19 testing as well as the number of beds and services required to effectively handle the rising number of daily cases, particularly in large cities.

In the wake of a steep rise in the number of cases in Delhi and the projections made by the city government for the tally to reach 5.5 lakh by July-end, Modi also suggested Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to convene an emergency meeting with Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior officials to plan a coordinated and comprehensive response to handle the challenge today.

In India, Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, UP, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal are the eight states where COVID-19 cases have crossed 10,000 mark.

State  Active cases Recoveries Deaths Total cases

Delhi  22,742         14945      1271   38958

Gujarat 5707          15883      1448    23038

MP       2817          7377        447     10641

Maha   51,392       49346      3830    104568

Raj     2,782         9337        282      12401

TN       18881          23409     397     42687

UP       4858          7875          385     13118

WB       5693          4542          463     10698

