Coronavirus crisis: New lockdown relaxation rules in your state; all you need to know

In India, the number of coronavirus cases has crossed the 17,000-mark. Maharashtra has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases at 4,000. Five hundred and forty-three people have already lost their lives due to this deadly disease. The entire nation has been in lockdown since March 25. The central government had announced that after April 20, there will be relaxation in some areas regarding lockdown restrictions. Here is the current position of states on lockdown relaxation rules:

Maharashtra

Maharashtra has allowed industries to resume work in 20 of the state's 36 districts. These districts don't have any cases or have very few cases of coronavirus. Farm-sector activities along with truck repair garages and dhabas on highways will be exempted from the lockdown. According to the BMC, it will allow certain public work such as construction of roads and bridges, from April 20 onwards in Mumbai. All activities have to be carried out while adhering to strict COVID-19 precautionary measures such as social distancing.

Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday had announced that lockdown restrictions won't be relaxed in any of the state's 11 districts till May 3.

Rajasthan

Industrial units in Rajasthan would be allowed to function in the state from April 21. This has been done to provide employment to migrant labourers, according to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. The government offices will open in a phased manner after April 20

Uttar Pradesh

The 19 districts which were sealed by the UP government two weeks ago will continue to remain under complete lockdown after April 20. The decision of relaxation in these areas would be taken at a later date. The collection of toll tax will begin from April 20 . The public works department (PWD) of the state has been permitted to resume construction in some areas provided safety measures are maintained

Punjab

Like Delhi, Punjab will also see no relaxation in lockdown measures after April 20. CM Amarinder Singh said on Sunday that all coronavirus lockdown measures will be implemented in the entire state till May 3.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government will hold a cabinet meeting on aPRIL 20 and is expected to make a final decision on the extension of the lockdown till May 3. According to Hindustan Times, the state government will take note of the Centre's decision to allow select activities in the state, particularly those sections of the society that have been most affected by the lockdown.

Telangana

On Sunday, Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao had announced an extension of lockdown till May 7 thus surpassing the nationwide lockdown deadline by four days. No relaxations have been announced

Kerala

In the Orange and Green zones, private vehicle movement would be allowed on an odd-even basis. Odd on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Even on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Dine-in hotel facilities will also be permitted in Orange and Green zones. The fourteen districts of Kerala have been divided into four zones - Red, Orange-A, Orange-B and Green. In Red Zones, there will be complete lockdown till May 3. CM Pinarayi Vijayan will make announcements regarding relaxation in lockdown restrictions in his press briefing today.

Madhya Pradesh

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that the state will provide some relaxation in certain districts of the state from April 20. Districts like Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain will not be given any relaxation as they have a high number of coronavirus cases. Several activities including construction and repairing of roads, labour work under the MGNREGA will start in MP form April 20.

Haryana

The government is set to give conditional relaxations in select sectors outside the coronavirus containment zones from April 20 to kickstart the economic activities amid the lockdown. Some industries which do come under containment zones would be allowed to resume operations.

