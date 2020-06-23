Coronavirus crisis: Railways offers full refund for tickets booked before April 14

The Indian Railways on Tuesday said that it will give full refund for all tickets booked on or prior to April 14. The Railways, on May 14, had cancelled all old ticket bookings of regular trains due to the coronavirus crisis. However, it allowed bookings for 'Shramik Special trains' to continue.

"All train tickets booked on or prior to 14th April 2020 for the regular time-tabled trains should be cancelled and full refund generated as per provisions contained in the letters issued earlier," Indian Railways said in a statement.

The customers can apply for refunds within 180 days from the date of journey for passenger reservation system (PRS) counter tickets. The refunds for e-tickets will be done automatically. Similarly, full amount will be refunded in case of a customer who has not cancelled the ticket but doesn't want to travel too. It will apply to both PRS counter generated tickets and e-tickets. The travelers who have already cancelled their bookings can also apply for the refund of cancellation charges.

Meanwhile, given the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, Indian Railways has geared up to provide 5,231 coronavirus care centers to state authorities. The Railways has so far deployed 204 isolation coaches meant for coronavirus-infected people in four states, including 54 at Delhi's Shakurbasti railway station maintenance depot. It will deploy the remaining COVID-19 care centers to states based on their demands.

Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav recently said that COVID-19 isolation coaches will be deployed when the health infrastructure of various states gets exhausted due to the rise in cases across the country.

