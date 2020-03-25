Coronavirus crisis: Roger Federer donates $1 million to help vulnerable Swiss citizens

Tennis world number 4 and 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer today donated over $1 million to support the "most vulnerable" Swiss residents bearing the brunt of coronavirus outbreak.

He and his wife Mirka Federer donated 1 million Swiss francs ($1.02 million) and said that nobody should be left behind as Switzerland battles against the global pandemic.

According to the World Health Organization, Switzerland has the ninth-highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19. The Swiss health ministry has said that 8,800 people tested positive and 86 people have lost their lives due to the respiratory infection.

"These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland," Federer said on Instagram. "Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!"

The Swiss government on Friday added a few more restrictions to contain the novel coronavirus. It banned all gathering more than five people and imposed a fine on anyone who does not maintain a two metres distance. The government has already issued orders to close public places like schools, restaurants, bars, etc.

Also Read: Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus; hid travel history, attended bash at 5-star hotel

Also Read: Mahabharat battle won in 18 days, fight against coronavirus to take 21 days, says PM Modi