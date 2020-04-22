Coronavirus: Delhi-Noida border sealed; doctors, essential workers, goods supply exempted

Gautam Buddh Nagar district authorities have sealed the border between Delhi and Noida with certain exemptions to check the spread of coronavirus in the district. The directive has been put into effect immediately.

Violators will face punitive action under sections 51 and 60 of National Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of Indian Penal Code, an order undersigned by Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY stated.

"In the last few days, many people in Gautam Buddha Nagar have tested positive for coronavirus who have been related to Delhi for some reason. The report from medical department makes it clear that there is a possibility of infection from people travelling between Delhi and Gautam Buddha Nagar. Therefore, the movement between these two cities is completely banned in wider public interest until further orders," the order stated.

Some exemptions to this travel ban, along with required authorisations, have also been listed in the order. Officials and personnel directly involved in the COVID-19 related services will be allowed to move after showing passes issued by authorised officials of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi governments. Central government officials of Deputy Secretary-rank or above will also be allowed to traverse between Delhi and Noida.

Specialist doctors have also been exempted from the movement ban across the Delhi-Noida border. The names of such doctors who provide essential or emergency services in Noida hospitals will be provided by the Chief Medical Officer to the Police Commissioner, the order stated.

Media personnel who have been issued passes by Additional Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) and District Information Officer will also be allowed to travel between Delhi and Noida.

