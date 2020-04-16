Coronavirus: Doctors perform bhangra to cheer patients up in Pakistan

A video of doctors in Pakistan trying to cheer up coronavirus patients by performing 'bhangra' to the popular song 'Chitta Chola' has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, the patients can also be seen joining the doctors as the medics continue to dance to the dhol beats of 'Chitta Chola'.

The viral video has been shared by many on social media, including former cricketer and Member of

Parliament Gautam Gambhir. Tweeting the clip Gambhir wrote, "coronavirus itself must listen to this."

In such grim times, doctors are not only saving people across the world, they are also trying to lift up spirits. This video is just one of many from across the world where medical staff can be seen using creative ways such as dancing and singing to cheer up isolated patients.

In Pakistan, the number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 5,988 on Wednesday, with 272 new cases and 11 deaths being reported by the health ministry of Pakistan. So far, 1,446 people have recovered from the disease and 107 deaths have been reported in the country.

