Coronavirus: DRDO, ITI to team up to manufacture portable ventilators

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Telephone Industries (ITI) will soon sign a deal to jointly produce portable ventilators to aid in the fight against coronavirus

The state-controlled telecom technology company ITI will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DRDO this week to begin work on the ventilators, according to a press release by ITI.

"DRDO wants ITI to manufacture portable ventilators and is transferring technology to us. Once, we come up with a final product and after due test procedures, we'll be able to produce such ventilators," ITI Chairman Shri Rakesh Mohan Agarwal said.

Agarwal said that ITI is well poised to fast-track the production amid the present COVID-19 situation, and have plans to undertake manufacturing in its Bengaluru facility. "Once we come up with the product prototype, ITI will be able to produce portable ventilators within the next 30 to 60 days", said Agarwal and added that the apparent challenge would be on the component sourcing front.

"The only thing that worries us is component sourcing. We will require components locally as well as from other countries which appears to be a cumbersome task during the current lockdown," Agarwal further explained the issue. Agarwal said that portable ventilators could not be used merely in the present COVID-19 crisis but would be required in the future by the army and paramilitary forces and defence hospitals.

India has reported 5,095 active cases of coronavirus (as of 9 am, April 9), according to the health ministry. Total deaths stood at 166. As many as 472 patients have been cured or discharged and 1 migrated.

