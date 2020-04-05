Coronavirus: Environment Ministry employees to donate one-day salary to PM CARES

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that all personnel at the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and its 13 related offices will contribute one day's salary amounting to Rs 1.14 crore to PM-CARES Fund. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28 had announced the launch of the PM-CARES Fund to fight the COVID-19 outbreak and provide relief measures to the affected. "All officers & staff of MOEFCC and its 13 Attached/Subordinate/Autonomous office pledged to contribute one day's salary around Rs 1.14 cr to PM CARES Fund launched by PM Narendra Modi to support govt effort to fight COVID-19 pandemic," Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

Earlier, the employees of SBI also donated Rs 100 crore to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Reliance (Rs 500 crore), ONGC and IOC over Rs 1,000 crore, BPCL Rs 175 crore, HPCL Rs 120 crore, among others are some of the other major corporate houses to contribute towards the PM Cares Fund. Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), has been nominated by the government for the collection of funds, which will be used to support the community during the Coronavirus outbreak. The funds will be assigned to PM-Cares Fund,

Meanwhile, the deadly coronavirus has claimed over 50,000 lives across the globe, the maximum number of which has been reported in Italy, Spain, China, and the US. The total number of infected people has crossed over 10 lakh. The world economy will go into recession this year with a predicted loss of trillions of dollars of global income, spelling serious trouble for developing countries, according to the latest UN trade report. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people via video message to keep spirits high amid the lockdown.

Also Read: Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Maharashtra worst-affected state with 490 COVID-19 cases; death tally at 24

Also Read: 9pm lights-out: How power system will be managed during light-a-candle event