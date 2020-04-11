Coronavirus: Fed Reserve Chairman says US economy falling at alarming speed

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H Powell said that the US economy is in an emergency situation due to a nationwide quarantine. However, the economy is expected to recover after the crisis is over, Jerome Powell also said. The economy is falling at 'alarming speed' but "there is every reason to believe that the economic rebound, when it comes, can be robust," Federal Reserve Chairman said in a speech webcast to the Brookings Institution on Thursday. More than 17 million people have filed for jobless claims, he added.

The Fed recently launched a new loan program to provide over $2 trillion assistance to small businesses and large companies. Such emergency measures are reserved for challenging times that the nation faces currently, he added. Earlier, a KPMG India reported said that India's GDP growth rate could be lower than expected in FY21 if COVID-19 spreads further. India's growth may fall below 3 per cent if the virus spreads further in India and the lockdown sees an extension, the report also said. Meanwhile, India is under a 21-day lockdown currently to fight against the spread of coronavirus.

On Friday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told a set of diplomats that there is no community transmission in India. He also said that 400 out of nearly 600 districts have remained unaffected so far. Punjab has extended the lockdown till April 30. It has become the second state to extend the lockdown after Odisha announced a similar move on Thursday. The Odisha state cabinet also decided to request the Centre to extend the 21-day nationwide lockdown, ending on April 14, to April 30.

