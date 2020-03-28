Coronavirus: Five new cases reported in Noida; number rises to 22

Five more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Noida. In response, Gautam Budh Nagar authorities have sealed the patients' houses. Aaj Tak reported. Of five patients, three are from Noida while the other two are from Greater Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate BN Singh said. With this, the total number of cases in Gautam Budh Nagar has now touched 22.

Giving details, Singh said two new cases had been reported from Accheja village in Dadri, Greater Noida, while one each had been detected in Noida's Sector 44, 37, and 128.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar DM has earlier issued an order to all landlords in his area, saying they can ask for rent from tenants only after a month. According to the order, no tenant can be asked to vacate a house on the ground of failure to pay rent.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 873, and the deadly virus has claimed 21 lives so far. Only 78 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals in India thus far. Across the world, the virus has infected 607,166 people and has claimed 27,774 lives.

