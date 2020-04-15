Coronavirus: Former MP and NCP leader tests positive for COVID-19 in Thane

Anand Paranjpe, a Former Member of Parliament and NCP leader from Thane, has been tested positive for the coronavirus. According to reports, Paranjpe had come in contact with Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad. Around 15 persons who had come in contact with Awhad have also tested positive for coronavirus. These include five of Awhad's police bodyguards and some house helps, cook and party workers. All have been hospitalised.

Awhad remains under quarantine with his family and has tested negative for the coronavirus. Paranjpe has been identified as the sixteenth person who has been tested positive after meeting with Awhad.

Awhad is an MLA from the Mumbra constituency of Maharashtra, he had met with Senior Police Inspector (SPI) of Mumbra Police a couple of weeks back to discuss the lockdown and the law and order situation in Mumbra.

The SPI was tested positive for coronavirus last week after he had carried out an operation to arrest Tablighi Jamaat members in Mumbra. The SPI had arrested 21 foreign nationals which included 13 Bangladeshi, eight Malaysian nationals. After testing, all Tablighi Jamaat members were confirmed negative but the SPI that had nabbed them was confirmed positive. After this revelation, it was suspected that some residents of Mumbra have already been infected and have become carriers of the virus.

Thane Municipal corporation authorities tested over 100 persons who had come in direct contact of the SPI over the last couple of weeks which included Awhad, other policemen from the station house, journalists and few others.

After the reports started coming in, over 90 per cent of the Mumbra Police Station staff were sent into quarantine. Staff from other stations in the area has been placed at the Mumbra police station for now.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported 2,687 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 15), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 179. As many as 259 patients have been cured or discharged.

