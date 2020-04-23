Coronavirus: Google Doodle shows how to prevent COVID-19

Search engine Google on Wednesday dedicated a special doodle to coronavirus prevention. The new doodle comes with the tagline 'Stay Home. Save Lives: Help Stop Coronavirus '.

Through the Google Doodle, the search engine is sharing some basic tips to curb the spread of coronavirus. The coronavirus tips are as follows:

Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.

Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Don't touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Stay home if you feel unwell.

If you have a fever, a cough, and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention. Call in advance.

Follow the directions of your local health authority.

The Google Doodle emphasises on prevention of the spread of the coronavirus. The message 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' appears in big, bold letters whenever a user clicks on the doodle. The message displayed by the doodle reads:

Help stop coronavirus

1 STAY home

2 KEEP a safe distance

3 WASH hands often

4 COVER your cough

5 SICK? Call the helpline

The new doodle by Google also shares information on how the virus is affecting the world. Users seeking basic information on the coronavirus can just click on the doodle and get an abundance of it. The doodle also gives information regarding the symptoms and treatment of coronavirus.

Clicking on the doodle and scrolling down would display many links related to the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus. On top is the World Health Organisation's advice to the public regarding prevention of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, India has reported 16,454 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 23), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 681. As many as 4257 patients have been cured or discharged and 1 migrated.

