Coronavirus: Haryana govt curbs movement across Gurugram borders

Gurugram District Administration has put a curb on movement across all the borders of the district. The order will come into effect form 10:00 am on May 1. The administration announced this move in a notification about implementing stricter measures to curb the coronavirus spread.

The order by the Amit Khatri, District Magistrate of Gurugram, invoked the Epidemic Disease Act of 1897 to implement this curb on cross-movement across district borders. "Through curbs on cross-movement across all borders of the District. Movement for any additional purpose (not allowed under below-mentioned exemptions) shall not take place without specific exemptions granted by this office," states the DM in the official notification.

All vehicles listed in exemptions will be allowed cross-border movement only if they are able to furnish valid ID cards. It is also mandatory for all persons included in the exemptions to download the Aarogya Setu app and to undergo thermal screening, rapid testing at Gurugram border checkpoints as and when ordered by the Health Department.

The list of exemptions from the curb on cross-border movement is as follows:

All authorised government officers/staff of offices

Those specifically issued a Restricted Movement Pass by authorised officers of the Centre or state government

Ambulances

ATM cash vans

A vehicle with one driver and one helper for supply and distribution of essential commodities as listed by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the lockdown guidelines

Purely transit logistics movement of essential/non-essential items on National Highways or State Highways, such vehicles moving through Gurugram will not be stopped

Outbound movement from Gurugram of essential/ non-essential items on National Highways or State Highways

According to the notification, these measures will be reviewed on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, Haryana has reported 310 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 30), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stand at three. As many as 209 patients have been cured or discharged.

