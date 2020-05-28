Coronavirus impact: Karnataka bans all flights, trains, buses from 5 states

Karnataka has banned all forms of transport from 5 neighbouring states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The decision was taken considering high levels of coronavirus cases in these states. No flights, trains or other vehicles from these states will be allowed to enter Karnataka.

The decision was taken after most of the fresh cases in Karnataka were found to be people travelling from other states or countries. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are among the four states with highest number of coronavirus cases. Flights going out of Karnataka will continue as before, though.

According to Karnataka Health Department, the state has seen 2,533 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, including 1,650 active cases, 834 recoveries and 47 deaths. While this is low compared to other states, Karnataka has seen a rise in cases with incoming people from other states. In 24 hours till 5 PM on Thursday, the state reported 115 new cases, as per the State Health Department. These new cases registered today include 95 patients from other states and 2 patients from other countries.

"We will ensure that no infected person from Maharashtra, Gujarat or Tamil Nadu enters by road, for some for 10-15 days, because we have heavy load on us," State Law Minister JC Madhu Swamy said after a Cabinet meeting.

The minister further said that the Karnataka is also facing problems with quarantining people as the accommodation is scanty and they have to be tested twice, which is time consuming.

After the coronavirus lockdown was extended on May 17, Karnataka had banned entry of people from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

