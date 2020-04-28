Coronavirus impact: Petrol, diesel get costlier in Nagaland after COVID-19 cess

Nagaland has become the first state in India to levy a COVID-19 cess on petrol and diesel. Residents of Nagaland would now have to pay an extra Rs 5 per litre of diesel and Rs 6 per litre of petrol.

The Additional Chief Secretary and Finance Commissioner, Sentiyanger Imchen said in a notification, "In exercise of power conferred by subsection 3 of section 3A of the Nagaland (sales of petroleum and petroleum products including motor spirit and lubricants) Taxation Act, 1967 (as amended) the Governor of Nagaland is pleased to notify that in addition to existing rate of tax and cess, the COVID-19 cess shall be levied."

The new notification will go into effect from April 28 midnight.

The Assam government has also increased its taxes on petrol by Rs 6 and on diesel by Rs 5. Meghalaya too has levied sales tax surcharge on motor spirit like petrol (excluding fuel for aircraft, diesel oil and other internal combustion oil) at 2 per cent.