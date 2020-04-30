Business Today
Loading...

Coronavirus impact: Russian PM Mishustin diagnosed with COVID-19

Russia has so far recorded 106,498 cases and 1,073 coronavirus-related deaths.

twitter-logo Reuters   New Delhi     Last Updated: April 30, 2020  | 23:14 IST
Coronavirus impact: Russian PM Mishustin diagnosed with COVID-19
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that he had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

Speaking at a televised meeting, Mishustin suggested that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov should serve as acting prime minister in his absence. Putin supported his proposal.

Russia has so far recorded 106,498 cases and 1,073 coronavirus-related deaths.

Also Read: Share market: What are 'GRANOLAS' stocks? Goldman Sachs' suggestion for investors

Also Read: Interest rate paradox: No borrowers for cheap consumer loans -- MSMEs gasp for funds

Also Read: Coronavirus impact: RIL announces pay cuts; board members take 30-50% hit; Ambani to forgo full compensation

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: russia | mishustin bans chinese citizens from entering russia | russian partial shutdown of its border with china | russian government resigns | russian news | russian government | russian parliament | russians | russia parliament | russia government | russian chin
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close