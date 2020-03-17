Coronavirus impact: Statue of Unity closed for public; ASI shuts all monuments

The Gujarat government has announced that the Statue of Unity will be closed to visitors till March 25.

Gujarat's Department of Information also promised to refund everyone who had booked tickets online.





As a matter of abundant precaution in prevailing Corona Virus circumstances, #StatueOfUnity has been closed for visitors till 25th March 2020. On line booking amounts are being refunded. inconvenience is regretted. @PMOIndia@CMOGuj@drrajivguptaias@InfoGujarat@GujaratTourismpic.twitter.com/esvFanBXIO â Statue Of Unity (@souindia) March 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the Archaeological Survey of India has also announced that it will close all monuments and sites till March 31. Yesterday, it had closed down 143 ticketed monuments and sites.

Keeping in view of COVID -19 Corona Virus, all @ASIGoI's Monuments/Sites and site Museums closed till 31st March, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Jij6uswa1v â Archaeological Survey of India (@ASIGoI) March 17, 2020

State governments across the country have taken steps to shut down public spaces. Delhi, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharahstra have announced that public places like schools, colleges, bars, clubs and malls will be temporarily shut down.

There have been 125 cases of coronavirus in India and three deaths.

Maharashtra confirmed the third COVID-19 casualty today.

