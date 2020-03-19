Coronavirus in Chandigarh: First case reported; patient returned from London

The first case of coronavirus has been reported in Chandigarh. The patient, a young woman, had returned from London on Sunday. She was tested positive for COVID-19 in the week after.

The 23-year old showed symptoms on Monday and was tested for the virus. She is now in quarantine at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32.

With the new case, the total tally of coronavirus cases in India has reached 172. Three people have died, while 14 have been discharged.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has reported its second case. Maharashtra has, meanwhile, reported a surge in cases, leading to the total number to 47 in the state. Two women were reported positive in the state. They both had history of travel to foreign countries. "A 22-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai; has travel history to United Kingdom. One more person, a 49-year-old woman from Ulhasnagar tested positive today; has travel history to Dubai. Total number of positive cases reaches 47 in state," said the Health Ministry.

The first case of coronavirus was detected in Wuhan. COVID-19 has infected over 2 lakh people worldwide and has led to the deaths of more than 8,000 people.

Governments across the world are in a war-footing. International flights have been cancelled and borders closed. The impact of coronavirus has been felt across the globe economically.

As many as 168 trains have been cancelled in India due to low occupancy. The Indian Railways said that 63 per cent of tickets were cancelled in the month of March as the fear of coronavirus has kept passengers away from the national transporter. Additionally, ICSE and CBSE exams have been postponed till March 31.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation this evening on the coronavirus outbreak in India and the government's efforts to combat it.

