Coronavirus in Delhi: 386 cases total, 259 related to Tablighi event

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that there are 386 cases of coronavirus in Delhi out of which 259 are from Markaaz Nizamuddin.

Jain also said that the Delhi government only has 7,000 - 8,000 personal protection equipments (PPE) kits which will last 2-3 days. The Delhi government has asked for 50,000 PPEs urgently.

He added that 600 people from Markaz have been quarantined and the government is trying to trace people who have been in contact with them.





In the last two days, 600 people (related to Markaz Nizamuddin) in Delhi have been quarantined. We are trying to trace all contacts: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain â ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020

Over 95% of cases reported in the last two days are from the Tablighi event. There were 664 cases reported that was related to the religious event in 14 states across the country.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin was attended by people from all across the country and also several foreigners have turned out to be a COVID-19 hotspot. As a result, several people across the country who were related to the event reported positive for the virus.

The Ministry of External Affairs has announced that no visas will be issued to foreign nationals who wished to enter the country and take part in the Tablighi Jamaat event. Around 2,100 foreigners have come into the country since January 1 to participate in Tablighi events.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website reports 2,650 active cases of coronavirus in India along with 68 deaths.

