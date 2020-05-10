Coronavirus in Delhi: COVID-19 tally surges to 6,542; 75% patients asymptomatic

Delhi, on Sunday, reported 224 new cases of coronavirus and five deaths in the last 24 hours. The total tally of coronavirus cases in the national capital has now surged to 6,542 and 73 fatalities, as of May 10, 8 AM, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Delhi has recorded 2,020 recoveries from the deadly infection so far.

On the other hand, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said 381 more coronavirus cases were reported in the national capital till midnight, taking the total tally to 6,923.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that 75 per cent of COVID-19 cases in the city are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.

Out of 6,923 COVID-19 patients, only 1,476 are admitted to hospitals, rest are getting treatment at their homes and COVID-19 centres, the CM added.

CM Kejriwal also stated that 82 per cent of deaths in Delhi were of people above the age of 50.

Delhi is the third most-affected state by coronavirus after Maharashtra and Gujarat. Maharashtra has a total of 20,228 coronavirus cases, while Gujarat has 7,796 COVID-positive cases.

Delhi's testing facilities for performing real-time RT-PCR COVID-19 tests at private labs have increased to 13 from 8.

