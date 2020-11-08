Coronavirus in Delhi: Third wave of COVID-19 cases worst so far, says Satyendar Jain

With more than 6,000 daily coronavirus cases, Delhi is grappling with a third wave of COVID-19. The city's Health Minister Satyendar Jain called it the worst wave so far and projected that the cases will taper off soon. The minister said that the Delhi government has increased the number of beds for COVID-19 infected patients to tackle the health emergency in the city.

"The third wave of COVID-19 is at its peak in Delhi. The number of cases suggests it is the worst wave so far. But the cases will come down soon," Jain said.

According to Jain, aggressive testing and contact-tracing were the reasons for the high number of coronavirus cases, adding that laxity on the part of people also increased the transmission rate.

"Some people think nothing will happen to them if they don't wear a mask. They are wrong. Mask is the only medicine for COVID-19 till a vaccine is developed," Jain added.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing over the last few days, with the count crossing the 60,000-mark each day.

The sudden spike in COVID-19 cases comes amid the festive season and rising pollution levels. The Indian Medical Association (IMA), had estimated on Saturday, November 7 that 13 per cent of the rise in coronavirus cases in Delhi was due to poor air quality.

According to the apex medical association, air pollution was one of the most important social determinants of health. The air pollution damages the inner lining of the lungs and increases the severity of COVID-19 infection.

The IMA added that the situation has worsened not just for patients with respiratory illnesses but healthy people as well.

The National Centre for Disease Control, in a report drafted recently, had warned that Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh COVID-19 cases daily as the winter season approaches.

Delhi recorded 6,953 fresh coronavirus cases and 79 deaths on Saturday, the highest number of fatalities in over four months. The 6,953 cases took the infection tally to over 4.3 lakh. The number of containment zones in Delhi increased to 3,857, and people in home isolation rose to 24,100 on Saturday compared to 23,679 on Friday.

